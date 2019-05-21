- WWE posted this video of RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and Charlotte Flair granting Wishes for kids in London, England during the recent WWE European tour.

- WWE United States Champion Rey Mysterio was in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. Rey was likely meeting with WWE doctors about the separated shoulder he suffered during the short match with Samoa Joe at WWE Money In the Bank on Sunday. As noted, WWE will address Rey's botched pin on Joe and the status of the title during next Monday's RAW episode.

- Waffle House restaurants took a shot at the new WWE 24/7 Title on their Twitter account last night. They compared the front of the title to their 24/7 sign.

As seen below, the restaurant wrote, "Somewhere in Georgia we are missing our 24/7 sign... @WWE"

You can see their related tweets below:

Somewhere in Georgia we are missing our 24/7 sign... @WWE pic.twitter.com/WaIKtkWysa — Waffle House (@WaffleHouse) May 21, 2019

Pretty sure it's the go to place after every WWE event in the south. — Get Cho! Wrestling Podcast (@GetChoPodcast) May 21, 2019