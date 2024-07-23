Rikishi Takes Issue With How WWE Is Booking His Son, Jey Uso

With Dominik Mysterio on thin ice with "Mami" Rhea Ripley, Jey Uso recently took the opportunity to invite Ripley to Waffle House, and later, obtain her phone number. These efforts were seemingly done in vain, however, as Ripley reunited with Mysterio after he publicly rejected Liv Morgan on this week's episode of "WWE Raw." Prior to "Raw," WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi voiced issues with Uso's current WWE booking on the "Off The Top" podcast, noting that his son deserved to be positioned as a champion, rather than in a love-square storyline.

"Why do you not push or give the most popular babyface in my eyes, be it my son or not, if the Yeet-Master or the Yeet-Man is over, what is the problem not giving this guy some type of title?" Rikishi said. "It'd only be good for business ... SummerSlam, where is he? 'Ah, let's write him in that he likes Mami.' Mami? That's the best that those writers got? Let's write this guy into a relationship with Mami? What y'all trying to do, break his [real-life] marriage up? Y'all can't put him in a good storyline, so what you gonna do now? God forbid you guys try to tell her tongue kiss each other on Raw. S***, that better not happen."

Given the recent developments on "Raw," Uso's creative direction could soon divert away from Ripley, although that has yet to be seen. Elsewhere on this week's "Raw," The Judgment Day attacked Uso backstage, leading to a Uso-Sami Zayn and Finn Balor-JD McDonagh tag team match later in the evening. This affair was ultimately won by Zayn and Uso after the latter nailed McDonagh with an Uso Splash.

