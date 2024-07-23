Dominik Mysterio Rejects Liv Morgan In Front Of Rhea Ripley And The WWE Fans On Raw

WWE Women's World Champion Liv Morgan's pursuit of "Dirty" Dominik Mysterio has left the latter in precarious situations on several occasions over the last couple of months. Monday night on "WWE Raw," Mysterio was forcibly escorted to the ring by Rhea Ripley to confront Morgan and clear the air for one and all. After Morgan asked Mysterio to say "those three little words" from her perch (conveniently far away from the ring) in the crowd, he responded back with three words that she likely didn't expect, "I hate you!"

Explaining that she'd ruined his life, and dressing her down in both English and Spanish, Mysterio's rant appeared to leave Morgan on the verge of tears, while Ripley glowingly approved, ending the segment by licking Mysterio's face and giving him a big smooch on the cheek before the pair walked to the backstage area together. Conversely, a sulking Morgan retreated off camera and will continue to await her championship showdown with Ripley at SummerSlam.

Where Mysterio's true allegiances lie will be up for debate between now and then. While his words tonight indicate displeasure with the champion's antics, he hasn't exactly looked unhappy throughout the course of this storyline. With Morgan's goal of "taking everything" from Ripley still fresh in the minds of all involved, that could loom large, especially with Mysterio and the rest of Judgment Day potentially playing a part in the outcome. The faction itself could be left in shambles, with World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest putting his title on the line against GUNTHER as well.

