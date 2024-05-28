Liv Morgan Kisses Dominik Mysterio On WWE Raw, Dom Responds

Liv Morgan retained the WWE Women's World Championship on "Raw" thanks to Dominik Mysterio, who accidentally helped her against Becky Lynch. However, he also received a kiss from Morgan as the show went off the air.

Advertisement

Mysterio seemingly wasn't happy about it, as he took to X shortly after the show and posted a meme to describe the current situation he's in, especially now that he's helped Morgan complete her "Revenge Tour" after injuring his Judgment Day cohort — and "Mami" — Rhea Ripley. The meme depicts Kermit the Frog driving away, accompanied by the words, "Well f**k."

Morgan defeated Lynch to win the Women's World Championship at WWE King and Queen of the Ring due to Mysterio sliding a steel chair into the ring for Lynch to use against her opponent. Instead, Morgan took advantage by delivering a DDT followed by an Oblivion to pickup the win.

Mysterio tried to redeem himself last night on "Raw," opening the door of the steel cage for Lynch to walk through and win her title back. However, as Lynch was inching toward the exit, Mysterio was knocked into the door of the cage by Braun Strowman, who was chasing the Judgement Day on the outside, causing Lynch to be knocked out and allowing Morgan to easily escape and retain her championship.

Advertisement

Although it's been expected she will take time off after losing her championship, Lynch's WWE contract reportedly expires on June 1 and she has yet to re-sign with the company. If Lynch does not put pen to paper in three days, she will become a free agent for the first time since 2013.