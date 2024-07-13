Report: Eight Matches Currently Expected For WWE SummerSlam Weekend, Five Confirmed

WWE SummerSlam 2024 is just a few weeks away, and as the card continues to come together on TV, Dave Meltzer reported on how things are currently set to unfold in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer indicates there are currently eight matches that are either already announced or are expected to be shortly. Two of these were effectively confirmed after the events of the King & Queen of the Ring event in May, with GUNTHER and Nia Jax winning the respective men's and women's tournaments to earn shots at the World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Women's Championship, respectively.

Advertisement

According to Meltzer, GUNTHER vs. Priest and Jax vs. Bayley is set to be joined by Cody Rhodes vs. Solo Sikoa for the Undisputed WWE title, which was set up when Sikoa pinned Rhodes in a tag team match on last week's "WWE SmackDown." Additionally, Logan Paul will defend the United States Championship against LA Knight, and Bron Breakker is due to challenge Sami Zayn once again for the Intercontinental Championship after losing to Zayn at Money in the Bank. Meltzer recognized the recent insertion of Ilja Dragunov into the Zayn/Breakker storyline, but as of this writing the match is supposedly set to be a one-on-one rematch.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley is set to return from injury to challenge Liv Morgan for the WWE Women's World Championship she never lost, assuming Ripley is cleared for SummerSlam weekend; Meltzer noted that it was "strongly expected" and the match will almost certainly take place. Meltzer also speculated that SummerSlam could be the battleground for CM Punk and Drew McIntyre to finally square off, though that will ultimately depend on Punk's return timeline, and there remain questions over whether or not Seth Rollins will be joining the action given his own proximity to that feud.

Advertisement

Closing out his notes on SummerSlam, Meltzer said that there had been talk of a Women's Tag Team Championship match to be held that weekend, which may or may not fall during the PLE, and will likely see Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn defend against Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark and/or Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill and/or Damage CTRL.