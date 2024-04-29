WWE Announces SummerSlam 2024 Ticket Information

WWE is gearing up for the "Biggest Party of the Summer" as ticket information has been released for SummerSlam 2024.

WWE has since confirmed that tickets for the event will go on sale at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 9, via Ticketmaster, with a pre-sale for the event beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, which fans can register for. Premium Pass ticket packages will also be available via On Location, giving fans the chance to be ringside for the event, as well as access to pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities, exclusive merchandise, and much more.

Advertisement

The 2024 event will take place on Saturday, August 3 at the Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. It marks the first time since 1996 that SummerSlam has taken place in Cleveland, and the first Premium Live Event to take place in the city since Fastlane 2019. Logan Paul confirmed the SummerSlam 2024 location earlier this year.

SummerSlam 2024 is currently the only main roster Premium Live Event that has been announced to be taking place in the United States. WWE Backlash will take place in France on May 4, King and Queen of the Ring will air from Saudi Arabia on May 25, while Clash At The Castle, Money in the Bank, and Bash in Berlin will take place in Scotland, Canada, and Germany, respectively before the end of summer. The only Premium Live Event outside of SummerSlam which will take place in the United States is NXT Battleground, which will be held at the UFC Apex on June 9 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Advertisement