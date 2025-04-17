The Story So Far: Jacob Fatu Vs. LA Knight At WWE WrestleMania 41

Knight was originally thwarted by Fatu and Tonga in his pursuit of the United States Championship he had lost to Shinsuke Nakamura at the turn of the new year, with them interfering in his rematch and giving him the ill-fabled disqualification win but no title change.

Knight defeated Tonga in singles action and then teamed with Damian Priest to win a tag bout against the pair of Tonga and Fatu in the following weeks, with Fatu and Knight then entering the Royal Rumble match; Knight was eliminated by the returning AJ Styles, while Fatu was eliminated by his rival Strowman – just a week after their first bout ended inconclusively.

In the absence of Sikoa, Fatu stepped up to pursue the WWE Championship opportunity on the line at Elimination Chamber, but found his feud with Strowman costing him a three-way qualifier to Priest.

Strowman and Priest teamed up to get the win over Fatu and Tonga a week later and thus continued the yet undecided singles feud between Fatu and Strowman. The next week Fatu was in another three-way against Knight and Carmelo Hayes to determine a new number one contender for the United States Championship, won by Knight as he went on to regain the title from Nakamura.

With Knight once again holding the title, Fatu staked his claim for the next shot alongside Carmelo Hayes, Andrade, and Strowman; Fatu was booked to face Andrade while Strowman would face Hayes, and with Fatu winning the earlier bout Sikoa and Tonga sought to help their teammate out causing Strowman to be disqualified. It was determined instead by General Manager Adam Pearce that Strowman and Fatu were to face one another for the number one contendership, which led to Strowman's victory by disqualification when – as mentioned before – Sikoa and Tonga once again got involved, leading to Fatu costing Strowman the subsequent title shot.