Jacob Fatu's Stunning Evolution From Major League Wrestling To WWE's Samoan Werewolf

There is no shortage of wildly talented Samoans in professional wrestling, especially those who come from the storied Anoa'i Family, but the family member who made his debut most recently in WWE is the talk of the company, in part, due to his immense popularity amongst fans that continues to grow by the week. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu, the son of the Tongan Kid Sam Fatu, is already in Major League Wrestling's history books as the promotion's longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and now, he's looking to write his own history in WWE.

The 32-year-old Fatu had a rough start in his life and did some jail time in his late teenage years, but his decision to train as a professional wrestler under the tutelage of his uncle in California seems to have pulled the now-father of seven out of a dark place. His supportive family certainly helped, as Fatu is the nephew of Rikishi and cousin to the Usos and Solo Sikoa.

Fatu worked hard to make a name for himself on the independent scene, first in California, then across the country, before finally signing with WWE to be amongst the majority of his family in the WrestleMania 40 fallout that saw Roman Reigns lose the championship, as well to his right at "Tribal Chief." Fatu was initially brought in to be by the side of Sikoa as WWE attempted to elevate him, but Fatu emerged as a fan-favorite force to be reckoned with.