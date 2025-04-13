Jacob Fatu's Stunning Evolution From Major League Wrestling To WWE's Samoan Werewolf
There is no shortage of wildly talented Samoans in professional wrestling, especially those who come from the storied Anoa'i Family, but the family member who made his debut most recently in WWE is the talk of the company, in part, due to his immense popularity amongst fans that continues to grow by the week. "The Samoan Werewolf" Jacob Fatu, the son of the Tongan Kid Sam Fatu, is already in Major League Wrestling's history books as the promotion's longest-reigning World Heavyweight Champion, and now, he's looking to write his own history in WWE.
The 32-year-old Fatu had a rough start in his life and did some jail time in his late teenage years, but his decision to train as a professional wrestler under the tutelage of his uncle in California seems to have pulled the now-father of seven out of a dark place. His supportive family certainly helped, as Fatu is the nephew of Rikishi and cousin to the Usos and Solo Sikoa.
Fatu worked hard to make a name for himself on the independent scene, first in California, then across the country, before finally signing with WWE to be amongst the majority of his family in the WrestleMania 40 fallout that saw Roman Reigns lose the championship, as well to his right at "Tribal Chief." Fatu was initially brought in to be by the side of Sikoa as WWE attempted to elevate him, but Fatu emerged as a fan-favorite force to be reckoned with.
Fatu's Early Life Struggles
Fatu was arrested for armed robbery when he was just 18 years old and spent time in jail. Not much is known about that part of Fatu's past, but his time in the Sacramento County Jail is when he actually decided he wanted to be a professional wrestler and part of the "Samoan Dynasty." In an interview posted to MLW's YouTube Channel back in February 2022, Fatu discussed the exact moment while watching TV in jail when he knew he wanted to become part of the family business.
"They just so happen to be flipping through the channels and who comes on? My brothers, the Usos, man, Jimmy, and Jey," Fatu explained. They were coming on, and I will never forget it, they came out with Tamina and they were wrestling against Tyson Kidd, another MLW star, Davey Boy Smith, and Natalya. When I was 18, locked down, sitting in Sacramento County Jail and they were flipping through the channel and I saw my brothers and them, I think that's kind of why I made my mind up."
Elsewhere in the interview, Fatu said he used to go to his uncle Rikishi's house in the summer and play on the trampoline with his cousins, which was placed between the wrestling ring and the swimming pool. Fatu said that's how he learned to do his backflips, from going to the ring, to the trampoline, into the pool.
Start in Major League Wrestling
Fatu joined his relatives Samu and Lance Anoa'i in Major League Wrestling in January 2019 and made his debut for the promotion in an untelevised match at SuperFight in February. Fatu didn't just debut at SuperFight alongside Josef Samael, he also created a stable, which included Simon Gotch, which would go on to be known as Contra Unit. The group, and Fatu, would make their TV debut at MLW's Intimidation Games and would run through the promotion's roster throughout the year as its top heel stable.
Fatu would win the MLW World Heavyweight Championship at Kings of Colosseum from Tom Lawlor in July 2019, solidifying his and Contra's spot at the top. Fatu successfully retained his title for the first time in a rematch against Lawlor on an August episode of "Fusion." In storyline, it was Contra who took over and shut down MLW in May 2020 during the pandemic before the promotion started hosting shows again in November.
That month, Fatu headlined MLW's first Saturday Night SuperFight pay-per-view and defeated LA Park to retain the title once again. Throughout his time as champion, he successfully defended the gold against the likes of Brian Pillman Jr. ("WWE NXT's" Lexis King), Davey Boy Smith, Matt Cross, ACH, and more. Fatu was at the top until one "winner takes all" challenge changed his course in MLW and likely, his entire career.
MLW Takeover & Championship Reign
Fatu was challenged by then-MLW National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone in a winner-takes-all match. Hammerstone toppled Fatu from his spot at the top of the promotion at Fightland in October 2021, ending Fatu's reign at a record-setting 819 days. The following month, Fatu and Contra Unit would lose to Hammerstone's team in a War Chamber match. Following the loss, Contra as MLW had known it began to dissolve and Fatu started feuding with former stablemates Mads Krule Krugger and Ikuro Kwon. Fatu was finally going his own way and repackaged himself as a babyface through a series of video vignettes.
Fatu and Krugger would face off numerous times, trading victories at the beginning of 2022, including in a triple threat match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Intimidation Games on April 28 where Fatu failed to get the title back. Fatu won the final bout of their feud in a Weapons of Mass Destruction Match at Kings of Colosseum in July 2022.
He was successful in winning the 40-man Battle Riot match at the event of the same name in November, earning a Golden Ticket to cash in for a top championship match anytime, anywhere. Fatu challenged Hammerstone once again on a March 2023 episode of "Fusion" but failed to win the championship. Fatu would taste gold in MLW one more time when he defeated John Hennigan at War Chamber in April for the National Openweight Championship. He would lose the belt in September to Rickey Shane Page at Fury Road.
"The Samoan Werewolf" was announced as a free agent after five years in MLW by Rikishi in February 2024. Fatu made his final MLW appearance that month and was defeated by Krugger in a Baleki Brawl match.
Blip on Radar of NJPW
Following the announcement of his foray into free agency by his uncle, Fatu made his debut for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at its Battle in the Valley event in San Jose, California in January 2024. Fatu teamed with Shota Umino and Fred Rosser to defeat Tom Lawlor, Jorel Nelson, and Royce Isaacs. Battle in the Valley would be Fatu's only appearance for NJPW and his only appearance outside of MLW before making it to WWE.
Fatu announced he wanted to work outside of the United States more often, though that was reportedly difficult due to his criminal record. He stated during a Signed By Superstars live event on Facebook in February 2024 that there was "nothing weird" about him not wrestling outside of the States. He said on the livestream that everything was "going good" and gave a shoutout to Rocky Romero and everyone he worked with at NJPW, as well as those who he said welcomed him with open arms, including Eddie Kingston, Matt Riddle, and Will Ospreay.
Following Fatu's WWE debut, however, Fightful reported he was kept off television for awhile after signing due to issues with him wrestling in other countries. At the time, WWE had three premium live events overseas, including Backlash in France, King & Queen of the Ring in Saudi Arabia, and Clash at the Castle in Scotland. Fatu would be debut the Friday after WWE returned stateside from Glasgow.
WWE Debut to Unite with Bloodline
Reports that Fatu had signed with WWE emerged in April 2024, shortly after Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes and the Bloodline seemed headed for implosion. He didn't make his debut until the June 21 episode of "WWE SmackDown," where he attacked not only Rhodes but Randy Orton and Kevin Owens in a show of brute force that he would soon become known amongst WWE fans for. Fatu aligned himself with Sikoa's "New Bloodline" as the last member alongside Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa.
He made his in-ring debut in the main event of Money in the Bank that July in a six-man tag team match alongside Sikoa and Tonga in a victory over Rhodes, Orton, and Owens. Fatu had an impressive showing in the match, but it was Sikoa who pinned Rhodes for the win while Fatu got a downed referee back in the ring to count the fall.
His first championship in WWE was the WWE Tag Team Championship he won alongside Tonga when the pair defeated #DIY's Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa at the beginning of August on a "SmackDown" episode. Fatu hit a moonsault to Gargano after a Samoan Drop and pinned him for the victory. He didn't hold the title for long, however, but relinquished it to Loa, keeping it in the Bloodline, to focus on becoming Sikoa's personal enforcer, in storyline. Outside of the angle, there was concern Fatu had been injured while interfering on behalf of Sikoa during his match with Rhodes at SummerSlam.
Samoan Werewolf Headed to WrestleMania
Fatu would become a meme for his declarations of "I love you, Solo!" as he stood beside his cousin in the following months. He would team with Sikoa at Bad Blood in a loss to Reigns and Rhodes but would gain a victory alongside the new Bloodline against the original Bloodline at Crown Jewel in November. He was also part of that year's WarGames match that saw his team lose to Reigns, the Usos, Sami Zayn, and CM Punk. When Sikoa lost the ula fala and status of Tribal Chief to a returning Reigns, however, things began to change in the Bloodline.
Sikoa went away for a while and Fatu began to feud with Braun Strowman and really started to show off what he could do not only in the ring but on the microphone in his first solo feud in WWE. He entered his first Royal Rumble at #12 in February 2025 and eliminated four other stars, including Strowman. When Sikoa came back, Fatu made it clear that he would not be second to his cousin any longer and continued to branch out on his own.
He continued to feud with Strowman and eventually earned a spot at his first WrestleMania after defeating him in a Last Man Standing match on "SmackDown." Fatu will face LA Knight for the United States Championship at WrestleMania 41. As of this writing, it doesn't look like "The Samoan Werewolf" is going to be depending on his family when he challenges "The Megastar" on "The Grandest Stage of Them All."