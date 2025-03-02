Which Wrestlers Are Related To The Rock (And How)
The phrase "wrestling has more than one royal family" that can be heard every time Cody Rhodes makes his entrance is arguably the biggest understatement in the business. As an industry, a lot of the top companies and territories around the world have started as family businesses, and the names attached have become legendary. Whether that's the McMahon family name for changing the landscape of wrestling forever with WrestleMania, the Von Erich's who have had an entire movie dedicated to their tragic family history, and of course, the Anoa'i family.
Out of all of the members linked to the Anoa'i family, there is no one more famous than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He is the highest-paid actor in the world at the time of writing, one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and is now walking around the wrestling industry as "The Final Boss" now that he is part of the TKO Board of Directors, meaning that any plans WWE have can change whenever The Rock sees fit.
The Rock has become more and more prominent on WWE TV since 2024, becoming a key figure in The Bloodline saga and fully embracing the fact that he is part of one of the most famous wrestling families of all time. However, the question of who is even in the Anoa'i family, and who could theoretically end up as part of The Bloodline saga has always been a tough question to answer as the number seems to get larger by the day.
With that said, let's break down the Anoa'i family tree by using The Rock as a starting point, and see who he is related to, how he's related to them, and try and give an answer on how long The Bloodline saga could last.
Rocky Johnson (and The Johnson Family)
Starting with his immediate family, if you thought The Rock was successful, his father was arguably even more so during his prime years. Wayde Douglas Bowles, better known to wrestling fans as WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, is The Rock's father and was a staple of the territory era of professional wrestling. Debuting in 1964, Johnson traveled across multiple NWA territories winning championships before landing in WWE in 1982 where he had a three-year run.
Johnson married into the Samoan dynasty when he tied the know with Ata Maivia, the daughter of Lia and "High Chief" Peter Maivia, both of whom are also in the WWE Hall of Fame. However, due to the fact that Ata is Peter's stepdaughter as Lia gave birth to her during her first marriage to Sione Papali'i Fitisemanu, The Rock isn't related to Peter, who he regularly cites as his grandfather, by blood and is technically Peter's step-grandson. With that said, The Rock is related to his grandmother by blood.
While Johnson passed away in 2020, he did live long enough to see his son become a father. In 1997, The Rock married film producer Dany Garcia, who would give birth to their only daughter Simone Johnson. Simone would get into wrestling herself in 2020 when she signed a contract with WWE and would change her name to Ava Raine. Ava has since let her in-ring career take a backseat, and can now be seen every week on "WWE NXT" as the show's general manager.
On the Maivia/Johnson side of the family, there is one more relation between The Rock and the WWE roster as former WWE Women's Champion Nia Jax is The Rock's second cousin once removed thanks to her own father being Peter Maivia's cousin.
The Wild Samoans
Moving over to the Anoa'i side of the family, we start with another set of WWE Hall of Famers, The Wild Samoans. Afa and Sika's parents, Reverend Amituana'i Anoa'i and Tovaleomanaia "Leoso" Ripley ended up having thirteen children, but out of all of them, Afa and Sika were the brothers who went on to achieve greatness as one of the first great tag teams of the Samoan dynasty.
The two men started their run as a tag team in 1973, with Afa being trained by Peter Maivia and Rocky Johnson, while Sika was trained by his brother. They went on to have one of the most decorated careers in the history of tag team wrestling, winning championships across the United States as well as Puerto Rico and Canada. With their final match as a duo taking place in 1997.
The Wild Samoans would be immortalized in wrestling history by being the first members of the Anoa'i family to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007, before making a number of sporadic appearances in WWE up until 2020. Sadly the two men passed away within two months of each other in 2024, with Sika passing away in June, while Afa would pass in August.
As far as their relationship with The Rock is concerned, "The Final Boss" regularly calls Afa and Sika his uncles. However, due to his mother not being a blood relative of Peter Maivia, who was the blood brother of Reverend Amituana'i, The Rock is not related to Afa and Sika by blood, thus making him a step-nephew of sorts. With that said the blood-brother pact between Anoa'i and Maivia led to the Anoa'i family classing the Maivia's as part of their own clan, even if it isn't technically blood-related.
Jimmy Snuka
While The Wild Samoans were the first official members of the Anoa'i family to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, they weren't technically the first members of the overall family to be inducted, as that honor belongs to Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka. As one of the innovators of the high-flying style in the United States, Snuka was arguably one of the most popular wrestlers of his generation behind the likes of Hulk Hogan, with his signature Superfly Splash off the top of a steel cage at Madison Square Garden inspiring the likes of Mick Foley, Tommy Dreamer, and Bubba Ray Dudley to be wrestlers.
However, Snuka's legacy is murky, to say the least, and there is a good reason why he is never mentioned as part of the Samoan dynasty. Snuka's second marriage was to a woman named Sharon Georgi, who was the daughter of a real Samoan Chief who was also blood brothers with Peter Maivia and Amituana' Anoa'i, thus making him a member of the family legacy. This would also make Snuka another uncle-like figure to The Rock as they wouldn't have been related by blood, while also making Snuka's children The Rock's nieces and nephew but not by blood, including Jimmy Snuka Jr., who became better known as Deuce (and the cameraman that didn't catch The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25), and Tamina Snuka, who still wrestles for WWE to this day.
Having said all that, the real reason why Snuka is never mentioned alongside names like The Rock or The Wild Samoans is down to the death of Nancy Argentino in 1983, with Snuka being charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter 32 years after her death as he remained as the only suspect. Snuka passed away in 2017 and never stood trial.
Yokozuna
Despite being billed from Japan throughout his run with WWE for reasons only known to the 1992 version of Vince McMahon, Agatupu Rodney "Yokozuna" Anoa'i is one of the most beloved members of the Anoa'i family whenever he is brought up in conversation. Debuting in 1985 after being trained by his uncle Afa, Anoa'i was known primarily as Kokina, although depending on where in the world he was wrestling he would be called Giant Kokina, Kokina The Samoan, and The Great Kokina during his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling.
Anoa'i would eventually be offered a deal with WWE in 1992 and was transformed into Yokozuna, a Sumo wrestling champion from Japan with Mr. Fuji acting as his mouthpiece. However, anyone with an ounce of sense looked at Yokozuna and thought "That Japanese guy sure does look like a Samoan doesn't he?" Despite this, Yokozuna would be his ring name for the rest of his career, and the gimmick took him all the way to the WWE Championship in record time back in 1993, as well as being the first member of the Anoa'i family to main event not just a WrestleMania, but back-to-back WrestleMania's.
Yokozuna was the son of Afoa Anoa'i, making him The Rock's cousin but not by blood as Afoa was one of The Wild Samoan's brothers, and while they are synonymous with different eras of WWE (Yokozuna being part of The New Generation era and The Rock with the Attitude Era), the two men were able to share the ring in WWE on one occasion. That being during a battle royal at a WWE house show in November 1996, three days after The Rock's televised debut at that year's Survivor Series, which ultimately acted as Yokozuna's final WWE match before his untimely passing in October 2000.
3 Minute Warning
Not only did 3 Minute Warning usher in a new era of the Anoa'i family in WWE when they debuted together in 2002, but one of them introduces the Fatu family name to this list.
Starting with Eddie Fatu, who started life in WWE as Jamal, he was a staple of the Ruthless Aggression era despite initially being released from the company in 2003. His work in places like AJPW and MLW would lead him back to WWE in 2005 where he played his most iconic role, Umaga. As "The Samoan Bulldozer, Fatu would win the WWE Intercontinental Championship on two occasions and be one of the most feared men in WWE. His brother, Samuel Fatu, would wrestle in WWE before him as The Tonga Kid and later Tama, with both men being non-blood-related cousins to The Rock. Samuel would end up retiring from wrestling in 2019 after a nearly 40-year career, but Eddie would pass away in 2009 aged just 36 after suffering a heart attack.
The other half of 3 Minute Warning was Rosey, another non-blood-related cousin of The Rock and one of the five children that Sika Anoa'i had. Being the son of a Wild Samoan, it was only a matter of time before Rosey, real name Matthew Anoa'i, got into wrestling. He was trained by his uncle Afa and debuted in 1995 and would travel to places like Puerto Rico, Japan, and even ECW before signing with WWE. Once 3 Minute Warning were broken up, Rosey would team with The Hurricane as his "Super Hero In Training" where they would win the WWE World Tag Team Championships. Rosey was released in 2006, and after some health troubles, he would also pass away from congestive heart failure in 2017 at the age of 47.
Rikishi
Sticking with the Fatu family name, Solofa Fatu Jr. would go by many names during his career. He started as Prince Alofa before being known simply as Fatu when he signed with WWE in 1986, becoming one half of The Samoan Swat Team. From there, he would be Headshrinker Fatu, "Make a Difference" Fatu, and The Sultan, before landing on the name and gimmick that would stick with him for the rest of his career, Rikishi.
Like a number of the men already mentioned, Rikishi is a non-blood related cousin to The Rock, but thanks to the fact that they were both a part of WWE during the Attitude Era, Rikishi is a member of the Anoa'i family tree who has spent the most amount of time with The Rock in the ring. They first crossed paths in WWE back in 1997 while Rikishi was still The Sultan and The Rock was still Rocky Maivia, with the two men even clashing over the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 13, marking the first time in history where two members of the Samoan dynasty faced off at WWE's biggest event.
Rikishi would leave WWE for a brief period at the end of the 1990s before reappearing as Rikishi, where he and The Rock shared the spotlight multiple times. The most famous examples came in 2000 as they originally teamed up thanks to their family history, but Rikishi took things too far when he claimed to be the one that ran over Stone Cold Steve Austin at the 1999 Survivor Series and stated that he did it "for The Rock." Not impressed by this, The Rock would distance himself from Rikishi and the two men would eventually become rivals, culminating in a six-man Hell in a Cell match at that year's Armageddon pay-per-view.
Afa's Children
We've already mentioned Afa Anoa'i being a non-blood related uncle to "The Final Boss," but the WWE Hall of Famer did have seven children, and some of those have had children of their own, meaning that The Rock has a number of cousins and second cousins thanks to The Wild Samoan.
Of Afa's seven children, three of them went on to have careers as wrestlers. There is Afa Anoa'i Jr., who currently wrestles under the name Afa Jr. He was also known for a brief time as Manu, the name he wrestled under during his often-forgotten time with WWE in the late 2000s. By far the most notable part of Manu's run with WWE was his inclusion in The Legacy stable alongside Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, and Ted DiBiase Jr., but that group soldiered on as a trio after his release in 2009.
Then there is Lloyd Anoa'i, who currently works as a producer for Qatar Pro Wrestling and World of War Wrestling in South Africa. He worked for WWE for a brief time as The Tahitian Warrior, but would also be known as L.A. Smooth (no, he doesn't have any relation to LA Knight). Lloyd would regularly team up with Samu, the third son of Afa's who became a wrestler, who was the other half of The Samoan Swat Team and The Headshrinkers with Rikishi, who has since had a son of his own, Lance Anoa'i, sign with WWE as a second cousin to "The Final Boss."
Finally, Afa's daughter Monica would marry Gary Albright. He would tragically die in January 2000 after suffering a heart attack during a match, and despite only being cousins through marriage, The Rock opened the Gary Albright Memorial Show that April with a tribute to his late family member.
Haku and His Children
There are a few rules in life that everyone should live by. Don't eat yellow snow, don't pull on Superman's cape, and never, and we mean NEVER pick a fight with Haku. Widely regarded as one of the toughest men in the history of professional wrestling,
Haku was born and raised in Tonga and is not a direct member of the Anoa'i family, nor is he a blood brother of the "High Chief" Peter Maivia. However, Haku was connected to Maivia through the Anoa'i family, and despite not being related through blood or family, The Rock considers Haku his uncle, therefore making him and his family honorary members of the Anoa'i family tree.
What this has done is open a whole new world to the Polynesian dynasty, and bring the wrestling families of Samoa and Tonga together to create something even bigger. This has been evident by the inclusion of Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, Haku's sons, in The Bloodline in WWE. Formerly known as the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama and Tonga became best known for their work in New Japan Pro Wrestling, with Tama being one of the founding members of the now iconic Bullet Club stable, which Haku was made a member of by default.
Haku's third son, Hikuleo, has also signed with WWE but has yet to debut on TV, but once he does, The Rock will have three more honorary cousins on TV, but for right now, only Tama is seen on a weekly basis at the time of writing due to Tonga sustaining an injury at the 2024 Survivor Series Premium Live Event. With Haku's family now part of the family tree, it also means that NJPW mainstay Bad Luck Fale, Haku's cousin, is also a distant, honorary member of The Bloodline.
Roman Reigns
Now it's finally time to talk about him, The Tribal Chief, the leader of The Bloodline, the man who many could argue is the one who has brought the Anoa'i family name to heights it has never reached before, Roman Reigns.
Out of all of the members of the Anoa'i family, WWE has gotten the most mileage out of Reigns when it comes to his relation to The Rock. Reigns and The Rock are, like many others we've already mentioned, non-blood-related cousins, but their bond has been well documented on WWE TV. Who could forget the time that Reigns was booed out of the building after winning the 2015 Royal Rumble and WWE sent The Rock out to try and get some positivity because they are related, only for The Rock to get booed as well?
However, a lot has changed in the 10 years since that night. Reigns and The Rock embraced their family legacy heading into WrestleMania 40 as "The Final Boss" character was created, and even though there have been multiple reports of the two men finally having a match to see who the true Head of the Table is, that bout has yet to come together.
While he's a distant cousin to The Rock, Reigns is another of Sika Anoa'i's children, making him Matthew "Rosey" Anoa'i's biological brother. While he was never able to share the screen with his brother, he was fortunate enough to have his dad in WWE with him during his formative days as The Tribal Chief, with both his dad and Uncle Afa acknowledging him as the Head of the Table. It also looks like The Bloodline saga will continue for many generations thanks to the fact that Reigns, and his wife Galina, have had five children together since 2007.
Solo Sikoa
From the original Tribal Chief to the man who claimed to be The Tribal Chief in his place, Solo Sikoa has quickly become one of the most important figures within The Bloodline saga in WWE. Debuting in 2021 on "WWE NXT" before quickly being sent to the main roster after a short run with the NXT North American Championship, The Bloodline's silent enforcer has come out of his shell in recent years to form his own version of the stable with himself at the forefront.
In terms of his relationship with The Rock, Sikoa is a second cousin once removed to "The Final Boss" as he is one of Rikishi's eight children. However, there is more to Sikoa than just the Fatu family name as his middle name is Yokozuna, dedicated to his first cousin once removed. On top of this, Sikoa has also adopted the Samoan Spike as his finishing move, which was made famous by his uncle Eddie "Umaga" Fatu, as well as choosing to wrestle with no boots, opting instead to wrestle with taped feet like so many other members of his large extended family.
With all that said, Sikoa has brought more friction to the family than anyone due to his aforementioned desire to be The Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns' place. He would walk around with the Ula Fala, have Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa as his henchmen, and decided to show his viciousness when he decided that he didn't need a special counsel and ordered that Paul Heyman be taken out for good, despite Heyman's lengthy history with the Anoa'i family that goes beyond being Reigns' wise man. Sikoa might believe in his heart that he is The Tribal Chief, but it's going to take a lot for people to acknowledge him.
Zilla Fatu
We have made reference to the fact that The Bloodline saga could probably continue in WWE for several more years, and even decades considering how many children each member of the Anoa'i family has, but in terms of immediate next steps, Zilla Fatu is most likely the next member of the family to find himself in WWE.
Zilla is one of the four children that Eddie "Umaga" Fatu had, but the only one to achieve success in the business that runs through his family's veins. Being Umaga's son makes him a second cousin once removed to The Rock (not by blood of course), and much like Solo Sikoa, he honoring his father's legacy by adopting the Samoan Spike as his finishing move, as well as having a giant tattoo of his dad's face on his chest.
Since he hasn't made it to WWE quite yet, some fans might not be familiar with what Zilla has achieved in such a short space of time. At just 25 years of age at the time of writing, and with less than two years of experience as a professional under his belt, Zilla has already made quite an impression on a number of big names in the business. None more so than WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who helped guide a young Zilla into wrestling after spending six years in prison for aggravated robbery.
Booker helped train Zilla, and has made him a mainstay of his Reality of Wrestling promotion (despite a brief hiatus in 2023 due to creative differences). On top of working for Booker T, Zilla has worked for a number of high-profile independent promotions like Limitless Wrestling, GCW, and House of Glory, the latter of which being the promotion where he won his first major championship in 2024.
The Usos
When Rikishi wrestled The Rock at WrestleMania 13 for the WWE Intercontinental Championship, little did he know that the next time two members of the Samoan dynasty would face each other one-on-one at WrestleMania would be when his own sons would face off 27 years later. Jimmy and Jey Uso are two more of Rikishi's sons, not only making them Solo Sikoa's biological brother, but also The Rock's second cousins once removed not by blood. Both men have just surpassed the 15 year mark in WWE, and they have both achieved so much in that time.
As a tag team, The Usos have held some variation of the WWE Tag Team Championships on eight occasions, with their fifth reign as the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions (now rebranded back to just the WWE Tag Team Championships) being the longest reign any team has had with a title in WWE history. To make that reign even more historic, they lost the belts to Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in the main event of the first night of WrestleMania 39, the first time ever that any tag titles had been defended in the WrestleMania main event.
However, due to The Bloodline saga, they have had their differences in recent years. This has resulted in Jimmy choosing to side with The Rock and his actual cousin Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 40 in 2024, while Jey has branched out on his own to become "Main Event" Jey Uso, which has since led him to victory in the 2025 men's Royal Rumble match.
Jimmy and Jey have two children each, meaning The Rock now has third cousins once removed, and "The Final Boss" can also call WWE Superstar Naomi a cousin through marriage as she tied the knot with Jimmy in 2014.
Jacob Fatu
Last, and by no means least, the man WWE fans have come to know as The Samoan Werewolf, and arguably one of the most unhinged members of the entire Anoa'i family, Jacob Fatu. The 32 year old is the son of the aforementioned Tonga Kid, making him the nephew of Rikishi and Umaga, the cousin of The Usos, Zilla Fatu, and Solo Sikoa, the non-blood related second cousin once removed of The Rock.
Fatu burst on to WWE TV in June 2024 as the final piece of the puzzle in Sikoa's new version of The Bloodline along with Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, and has since been a one man wrecking crew whenever he has entered the ring. However, those who knew of Fatu before he joined WWE knew exactly what the rest of the locker room were in store for.
Before joining WWE, Fatu dominated a number of promotions around the United States. Most notably, he reigned as the World Heavyweight Champion for Major League Wrestling for 819 days, the longest reign in the title's history, as well as holding both the House of Glory and West Coast Pro Wrestling Heavyweight Championships, having stand out matches with the likes of Bandido, L.A. Park, and his biggest rival Alex Hammerstone along the way.
The Samoan Werewolf also looks set to keep The Bloodline, and the whole Samoan dynasty going for years to come as he currently has seven children. All of them are third cousins once removed to The Rock, and if all of that wasn't enough, his younger brother, Journey Fatu, is also a professional wrestler and has been making his own name on the deathmatch part of the independent scene, just in case WWE were ever interested in making The Bloodline saga a little more dangerous.