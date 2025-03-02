Which Wrestlers Are Related To The Rock (And How)

The phrase "wrestling has more than one royal family" that can be heard every time Cody Rhodes makes his entrance is arguably the biggest understatement in the business. As an industry, a lot of the top companies and territories around the world have started as family businesses, and the names attached have become legendary. Whether that's the McMahon family name for changing the landscape of wrestling forever with WrestleMania, the Von Erich's who have had an entire movie dedicated to their tragic family history, and of course, the Anoa'i family.

Out of all of the members linked to the Anoa'i family, there is no one more famous than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. He is the highest-paid actor in the world at the time of writing, one of the most decorated WWE Superstars of all time, and is now walking around the wrestling industry as "The Final Boss" now that he is part of the TKO Board of Directors, meaning that any plans WWE have can change whenever The Rock sees fit.

The Rock has become more and more prominent on WWE TV since 2024, becoming a key figure in The Bloodline saga and fully embracing the fact that he is part of one of the most famous wrestling families of all time. However, the question of who is even in the Anoa'i family, and who could theoretically end up as part of The Bloodline saga has always been a tough question to answer as the number seems to get larger by the day.

With that said, let's break down the Anoa'i family tree by using The Rock as a starting point, and see who he is related to, how he's related to them, and try and give an answer on how long The Bloodline saga could last.