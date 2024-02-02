Backstage Update On Potential Of Seeing The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns In WWE

It's a match that has been talked about happening in WWE for many years, but The Rock and Roman Reigns seem closer to a collision course now more than ever. Rock made a surprise appearance at the 'Day 1' edition of "WWE Raw" on January 1, where he asked fans in attendance if they would like to see him sit at "The Head of the Table," subtly throwing down the gauntlet to the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

Fans have been speculating when this match could take place, especially given that Cody Rhodes recently won his second Royal Rumble match on January 27. Dave Meltzer wrote in this week's Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the match between Rock and Reigns is still likely to happen, despite Rhodes winning the Rumble. Meltzer noted that Rock has pushed for the match to happen for a long time, but the plan for WrestleMania 40 is still set to be Reigns defending his crown against Rhodes.

Meltzer wrote the match between Rock and Reigns will likely happen later this year, with Saudi Arabia being pitched as a potential location. The reason Saudi Arabia could be a location for the bout is financially motivated as the Saudi government could possibly give WWE more money to host a match that the company has building for years. If Saudi Arabia doesn't end up happening, Meltzer noted that WrestleMania 41 could always be an option, as Rock seems set on having the bout at the show of shows, but that idea could be squashed as it could lead to another year of fans looking beyond events in favor of speculating about what could happen at next year's WrestleMania.