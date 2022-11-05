Pro Wrestlers Who Passed Away In The Ring

Michael DiBiase, the stepfather of "The Million-Dollar Man" Ted DiBiase and grandfather of retired wrestlers Mike, Ted and Brett DiBiase, had his impressive career across the United States cut short at the age of 45. His death, which came as a result of a massive heart attack, is even more surprising considering how well-known DiBiase was for keeping himself in tremendous physical condition. He once competed against Dory Funk in a Texas Death match that lasted for four hours and 10 minutes, a match type similar to the Last Man Standing match but notorious for its excessive length.

The one-time AAU amateur wrestling champion of 1946, died in the ring on July 2, 1969, in Lubbock, Texas, immediately following a match with Man Mountain Mike. According to the Pro Wrestling Historical Society, Harley Race was the first person around ringside to notice something was wrong and immediately started administering CPR to DiBiase. Race rode with his colleague to the hospital where he was immediately pronounced dead.

"[My stepfather] had a storied career and he was a good dad," Ted DiBiase Sr. said of his stepfather in an interview with Fatherly. "One of the things he told me when I was very young was 'Don't follow the crowd.' He said, 'It takes no courage to do that. Be a leader, not a follower. Be the head, not the tail. If you work real hard, you can be anything you want. If you're willing to pay the price, make the sacrifices.' He never once bragged about that stuff. I always heard stories from other people about his college career and other achievements."

Ted DiBiase also stated in a shoot interview his stepfather's death came as a result of a cholesterol build-up in his heart, and that he had a propensity for future heart disease due to his genetics.