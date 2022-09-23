The 15 Best Wrestling Movies Of All Time, Ranked

In what many consider the best performance of his legendary career, Mickey Rourke plays Randy "The Ram" Robinson in "The Wrestler." He was a megastar in the 1980s, and is now performing on weekends while working the deli counter at a grocery store during the week. Randy is old and tired, but he still loves the wrestling business. He forces himself through bloody hardcore matches, taking staple shots and blading for tiny crowds. He's in love with a stripper, Cassidy, whose age in her own line of work mirrors Robinson's. After a heart attack that should end his wrestling career, Randy tries to repair his relationship with his estranged daughter, while also attempting to convince Cassidy to settle down. Robinson is offered one last big payday in a retirement match and has to decide what's important in what is left of his career, and his life.

"The Wrestler" had to be at the top of this list. The best wrestling movie of all time, bar none. Director Darren Aronofsky and screenwriter Robert D. Siegel put together a heart wrenching look at an older performer on the indie wrestling scene, getting many beloved aging wrestlers to play versions of themselves in small parts throughout the film. The Guardian gushes over Mickey Rourke, saying he delivers "a terrifically engaging, likable and even vulnerable performance."

Make no mistake, this is not a fun watch. This is a serious character study, showing a fictionalized version of many of our wrestling heroes after their time in the spotlight has ended. It can be difficult to sit through, and maybe one viewing will be enough for some people. As a wrestling fan, you owe it to yourself to watch "The Wrestler."