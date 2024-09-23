The Rock Reflects On The Death Of His Father, WWE Hall Of Famer Rocky Johnson

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson died of natural causes in 2020, and it greatly impacted his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. In an interview with the "PBD Podcast," the wrestler-turned-actor opened up about how his father's passing caught him by surprise, as the pair weren't on good terms at the time of his death.

"I wasn't prepared for it because my dad died suddenly just like that. An embolism traveled out up and ended his life. So, it happened suddenly," Johnson recalled. "I didn't get a chance to say goodbye. And here's the thing, brother, this is just — it's life. A month before he died, we got into the biggest fight we have ever gotten into, and we never had a chance to reconcile that. It was brutal."

Despite the unfortunate circumstances surrounding the father and son's relationship at the time, Johnson revealed that his dad's death was an eye-opening experience. The WWE star said that he learned to expect the unexpected, as no one ever really knows what's around the corner for them and their loved ones. Johnson also discussed his work with the Make-A-Wish Foundation having a similar impact on him, as it always makes him go home and hug his family tighter.

Johnson has been open about his complicated relationship with his dad, noting that their bond was built on tough love. Overall, though, he believes that his father was proud of him for continuing their family's tradition in the wrestling business, even though he was initially opposed to his son entering the business. That said, Johnson's biggest regret is not being able to say goodbye to his father properly.

