WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson reportedly passed away due to a blood clot, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Johnson passed away at his home in Lutz, FL on Wednesday. He was 75.

Former WWE star Brian Blair, who was a good friend to Johnson and the head of the Cauliflower Alley Club, which first announced Johnson's passing, told The Times that a blood clot traveled from Rocky's leg into his lung.

"A blood clot traveled from his leg into his lung," said Blair. "He died of natural causes."

As we've noted, Blair previously told the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that Johnson was suffering from a flu-like illness in the two weeks leading up to his death. Blair said he advised Johnson to seek medical treatment after being sick for one week, adding that Johnson did not go to the hospital. Blair told The Times that Johnson eventually relented and did go to the doctor the day before he died.

"Every Sunday we'd go together to church," Blair said. "But he hadn't been able to make it the past two weeks."

Johnson's funeral service will be private.

"He'd want to be remembered as someone who wrestled around the world, fought segregation, fought through many trials and tribulations," Blair said, "and still won."

You can click here to read the tribute posted on Friday by Johnson's son, The Rock. The Times noted how today's wrestling fans know Johnson more for his famous son, but that was fine with The Soul Man.

"That didn't bother him," said Barry Rose, who served as president of the Rocky Johnson Fan Club and still hosts Legends Fan Fests in the area that Johnson started participating in after he moved to Lutz. "He was so proud of Dwayne."

The Times noted that Rose's next Legends Fan Fest will honor Johnson. That event takes place on April 2-4 at the Bryan Glazer Family JCC in Tampa, FL.