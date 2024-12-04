Zilla Fatu Opens Up About Working With WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T

If there's one thing WWE viewers have learned over the last few years, it's that the Anoa'i dynasty runs deep. However, one member of the family who has yet to make his mark in WWE is 25-year-old Zilla Fatu, son of the late Umaga. Fatu has been a pupil of Booker T in recent years and, appearing on "Busted Open Radio," the young wrestler discussed his relationship with the WWE Hall of Famer.

"Being able to work with Booker is an opportunity to showcase my talent, but it's also a family thing with Booker," Fatu said. "He's been tapped in with our family since my dad was alive. Just being there, I just have to listen and trust the process."

Fatu is currently a key player in Booker's Reality of Wrestling promotion, based in Houston, Texas. While Fatu has been staying busy in other companies as well, he won't be appearing in GCW any time soon, as the promotion announced in September that Fatu was being pulled from all future dates, leading some to speculate that he was bound for WWE. There's been no news on that front, but Fatu believes Booker will help him reach the next level.

"Me and Book, we talk every day," Fatu continued. "It's a blessing to have him in my corner — as a friend, as a mentor, as an uncle that I look up to. It's just pretty dope to have him on my side, because I can just call him and if I have any questions, he'll give me the answers."

Last year, Fatu's relationship with Booker T hit a rough patch, and the WWE Hall of Famer announced that Fatu was leaving Reality of Wrestling. However, the two were later able to mend fences, leading to Fatu's title victory earlier this year. Booker often speaks about Fatu on his podcast, hyping up the wrestler's potential as a future star.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.