GCW Pulls Anoa'i Family Member Zilla Fatu From Shows 'For The Foreseeable Future'

Another member of the Bloodline could be making their way to WWE, as Zilla Fatu, a member of the storied Anoa'i family alongside Roman Reigns, Solo Sikoa, Jacob Fatu and many more, has been pulled from GCW shows for "the foreseeable future," according to the promotion. GCW posted the announcement on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, and said Fatu would not be appearing at the event Friday night in Philadelphia or any other upcoming shows.

"We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse. We wish him the best," the company said in its post. GCW announced Matt Tremont will face SLADE on Friday at GCW Aura in Philadelphia.

Zilla Fatu will not be appearing on tonite's GCW event in Philadelphia, or any GCW shows for the forseeable future. We tried our best to avoid this situation, but we have reached an impasse. We wish him the best. Matt Tremont will now face SLADE tonight at #GCWAura in Philly. — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) September 21, 2024

Fatu's last match for the promotion was on September 15, where he decided Gringo Loco. Fatu won the Reality of Wrestling Championship in WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's promotion back in August. Fatu also holds the House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship. Fatu appeared to be in Cleveland, Ohio ahead of SummerSlam in August, but he was also booked at a GCW show in the area around the same time. Fans speculated Fatu would debut at SummerSlam, as Solo Sikoa took on Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in a Bloodline Rules match, which saw the return of Roman Reigns. Hikuleo, another Anoa'i family member, is reportedly signed with WWE and has yet to debut, as well. As of this writing, there are no reports that GCW pulling Fatu from shows is any indication he has signed with WWE officially.

