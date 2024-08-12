WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Congratulates Bloodline Family Member On Winning ROW Title

Even as The Bloodline continues to grow on "WWE SmackDown," there are still plenty of Anoa'i family members in the wrestling world, likely hoping for their chance to join wrestling's most notorious stable. One such wrestler is Zilla Fatu, who recently won the Reality of Wrestling Championship — he now has two title belts to carry, as he won the House of Glory Crown Jewel Championship earlier this summer. The title change did not go unremarked on by ROW promoter and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, who also does commentary for "WWE NXT."

"Congratulations to Zilla Fatu on becoming the brand new Reality of Wrestling Champion," Booker posted on X (formerly Twitter). "Although the ROW Title might not be a world championship, it does represent Reality of Wrestling, a name known around the world as one of the very best training facilities for the next generation of Pro Wrestlers. Thank you to all who came out to witness all of the new champions crowned and the successful championship defenses at the Summer of Champions X! We set an all-time attendance record for the Walker Texas Lawyer Arena with over 700 people!"

The news comes almost a year after Fatu, the son of former WWE Intercontinental Champion Umaga, had a falling out with ROW in September, with Booker T initially wishing Fatu well on his future endeavors (the two parties appear to have fully reconciled) and eight days after WWE SummerSlam in Cleveland, where Fatu made a few headlines by posting that he was in the vicinity. ROW centers around the trainees of Booker's Houston-based wrestling school. The company's previous champions include current NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez, who was an ROW student and former ROW Women's Champion, and AEW's Bryan Keith, who is a former ROW Champion.