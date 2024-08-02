Another Bloodline Family Member Appears To Be In Cleveland Ahead Of WWE SummerSlam

This weekend's SummerSlam premium live event could see the debut of another Anoaʻi family member to The Bloodline. Zilla Fatu, the son of the late Umaga, posted a photo of him on Instagram, with the location indicating that he's in Cleveland, Ohio, the city where SummerSlam will be held on Saturday.

While a lot of speculation will be about the young star potentially being involved with The Bloodline this weekend, Fatu is booked to wrestle Joshua Bishop at GCW's Now And Forever on August 2, which is also being held in Cleveland. The young star is also advertised to wrestle at GCW's Can I Trust You? show on August 4, against Matt Tremont.

Fatu began training to be a pro wrestler at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school in 2022, and debuted in the promotion in July, winning his debut match. He parted ways from the WWE Hall of Famer's promotion in September due to irreconcilable differences but returned in March 2024. Aside from featuring in Reality of Wrestling, Fatu has wrestled numerous times in GCW. He also recently won his first pro wrestling title when he defeated Carlos Ramirez to become House Of Glory Crown Jewel Champion.

If Fatu were to debut in WWE at SummerSlam, he would likely interfere in the match between The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa and current Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. The history of The Bloodline has seen many surprise appearances and additions, with the latest of them being Jacob Fatu, Tonga Loa, and Tama Tonga.