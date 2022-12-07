Booker T Begins Training Potential Future Member Of The Bloodline

The latest member of the Anoa'i family to enter the world of professional wrestling has officially started training. Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE star Umaga, has reported to the Reality of Wrestling training school, run by WWE Hall of Famer Booker T.

Members of the Anoa'i family, including Roman Reigns, the Usos, and Solo Sikoa, make up The Bloodline, the top faction in WWE. Given his family ties, as well as Booker T's relationship with WWE, it wouldn't be surprising to see Fatu join the company and The Bloodline in the future. However, that's likely far down the line, as the young performer is just beginning his training.

The Anoa'i family also has a notable history with Reality of Wrestling. In 2008, the Usos, along with then-manager Athena, made a surprise appearance for the company during their developmental days. After their victory, Umaga came out and raised their arms in celebration. Umaga unfortunately passed away the following year, but members of his family continue to carry the torch of his wrestling legacy.

Another member of the family is none other than Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, a second cousin to Reigns and the Usos' and Sikoa's father, Rikishi. With that kind of lineage, young Fatu undoubtedly has a lot to live up to. However, that also means he will have a deep well of experience and expertise to draw upon as he ventures into the over-the-top world of professional wrestling.