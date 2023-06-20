Umaga's Son Making Pro Wrestling Debut

Is the onus on Booker T to develop the next member of WWE's The Bloodline? Zilla Fatu — the son of the late Umaga — has been training at Booker's Reality of Wrestling in Houston, Texas, and will make his official pro wrestling debut at ROW Summer of Champions on July 15. Booker took to Twitter to express his enthusiasm for Fatu's debut, using the hashtags "BloodLine" and "SamoanDynasty" in his tweet, thereby implying his goal was to prepare Fatu for a WWE career.

‼️ The Debut of Zilla Fatu ‼️ Saturday, July 15th in Humble, Texas at the Humble Civic Center come see the must anticipated debut of @Zillafatu!!#SummerOfChampionsIX #BloodLine #SamoanDynasty 8233 Will Clayton Pkwy

Humble, TX 77338 🎫 Tickets 🎫 https://t.co/UZFA0DCNEi pic.twitter.com/8nHLfLi26C — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) June 20, 2023

Besides Fatu, "WWE NXT" superstar Trick Williams, WWE alumni Alicia Fox, and veteran referee Nick Patrick have also been advertised for the July 15 event. No matches have been announced just yet.

The idea of Fatu joining WWE's The Bloodline is not inconceivable. Ever since The Usos quit the faction recently, fans have floated the possibility of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa adding new members to their ranks, with names such as MLW stars Jacob Fatu and Lance Anoa'i, NJPW stars Tama Tonga and Tanga Loa, and even Thamiko T. Fatu — Rikishi's other son — being suggested as potential Bloodline members. Furthermore, Ava Raine — the daughter of The Rock — is currently part of the "WWE NXT" brand and could eventually be called up to the main roster as a member of The Bloodline.

Fatu has been training at ROW since December 2022, becoming the latest member of the Anoa'i family to leave his mark on Booker's company. Back in 2008. The Usos, along with then-manager Ember Moon, made a surprise appearance for the Houston-based promotion during their time as FCW Tag Team Champions. After their victory, they celebrated in the ring with Umaga to create a rare on-screen moment with their late uncle. WWE has continued to honor the life and legacy of Umaga, with Solo Sikoa routinely using the Samoan Spike and Umaga Hip Attack to flatten his opponents.