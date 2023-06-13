WWE NXT Star Trick Williams To Appear For Booker T's Reality Of Wrestling Promotion

Rising "WWE NXT" superstar Trick Williams is set to make an appearance for WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's Reality of Wrestling (RTW) promotion. According to the Texas-based company's Twitter account, Williams will make his presence felt at the Summer of Champions event on July 15.

The event will emanate from the Humble Civic Center in Humble, Texas, and will presumably air on FITE like most of RTW's tapings.

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338

There's already a precedent for a "WWE NXT" star to appear on RTW programming. Ivy Nile wrestled Promise Braxton at an RTW event on February 11, and the match was part of a reported talent exchange agreement between WWE and RTW. However, Shawn Michaels seemed to debunk the reports when he stated that Nile's RTW appearance was "a one-shot deal," even as Booker T hinted at the possibility of more WWE stars wrestling for his Houston-based promotion.

Subsequently, Dave Meltzer reported that RTW expects to be able to "get some NXT stars from time to time." As such, Williams' RTW appearance appears to be a part of that agreement. RTW has yet to announce Williams' opponent for the July 15 show.

After serving mostly as a mouthpiece for "NXT" Champion Carmelo Hayes for nearly two years, Williams has recently been receiving a lot of breaks as a singles wrestler.

The new set of opportunities has allowed the 29-year-old to show off his in-ring prowess to the WWE Universe in the form of impressive outings against the likes of Bron Breakker, Ilja Dragunov, Dijak, and more recently, Baron Corbin. Many fans believe WWE could eventually have Hayes turn on Williams, a story that would parallel Shawn Michaels betraying his former bodyguard, Diesel, at Survivor Series 1994, or even Dakota Kai doing the same to Raquel Rodriguez a few years ago.