Booker T's Wrestling Promotion Announces WWE NXT Partnership

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T's wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling (ROW) announced on Saturday evening that it's going to be working with "WWE NXT." Their working relationship will start next Saturday, February 11 in Texas City, Texas with WWE "NXT" star and Diamond Mine member Ivy Nile set to be in action.

The "NXT" color commentator started his training school/promotion in 2005. He commented about Saturday's news on social media, noting how excited he was to merge his "NXT" favorites with the roster of his students.

"Excited to merge my @WWENXT favorites with the roster of my students at @TheOfficialROW! Don't miss a HUGE show next Saturday! Can't wait to see @ivynile_wwe in the World Gym Arena," tweeted Booker T.

Nile also reacted to her upcoming match, tweeting, "Let's goooooo. See you guys next Saturday!!"

One of ROW's most notable members is current "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez. Perez was just a teenager when she joined the promotion and during her time there, she held the ROW Diamonds Division Championship. After ROW and before WWE, she went to Ring of Honor and became the inaugural ROH Women's World Champion.

As noted, Perez is set to defend her "NXT" Women's Championship tonight at "NXT" Vengeance Day against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since the December 13, 2022 episode of "NXT," where she defeated then-champion and former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. Just days before becoming champion, she earned her title shot at "NXT" Deadline, where she became the inaugural Women's Iron Survivor. Live coverage of tonight's "NXT" Vengeance Day is available here.