Former WWE Star Reminisces About Working With Late Anoa'i Family Member Umaga

Late WWE star Umaga was a terror to behold back in his prime, and much like his nickname suggested, "The Samoan Bulldozer," bulldozed his way through practically every star who dared to stand on the opposite side of him in the ring. However, behind the scenes, Eddie Fatu was beloved, and according to his former manager, Armando Alejandro Estrada, he was an impressive athlete that never got his deserved run.

"Taken far too soon, 36 years old, he left four young children and a wife behind," Estrada recalled on "Busted Open Radio." "I truly believe that the performer never got to shine as much as he could've." Estrada then suggested that fans should look at old YouTube videos of Umaga's work in Japan to truly see him at his best. "He was intense — and again, this is a guy that was probably going at 60/70% speed."

Estrada then noted how he wishes they had a longer run together, and reminded the listeners that they were only paired for a year but were on every single live event. "If he liked you, you were good. If he didn't like you? Run," the veteran noted while recalling Umaga's intensity.