Wrestling World Reacts To Jey Uso's WWE Men's Royal Rumble Win (Mostly With One Word)

The dust has finally settled on the 2025 Royal Rumble Premium Live Event, and the realisation that Jey Uso will be challenging either Cody Rhodes or GUNTHER for one of WWE's top titles has got the whole world talking. Not only were the capacity crowd inside the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana elated to see Uso win the biggest match of his career, but a number of other stars from around the wrestling world were too.

None more so than his own family members, as Jimmy Uso shared a video of him welcoming his brother back to the Gorilla position on Instagram, where Jacob Fatu was also on hand to congratulate him in a rare out of character moment. The Tribal Chief himself Roman Reigns also acknowledged the 2025 men's Royal Rumble winner as he posted the one word everyone associates with Uso on X (formerly known as Twitter), as did Naomi, Jimmy Uso's wife, who posted a little "Yeet" for her brother-in-law. Uso had some other stars yeeting across social media, including current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley, and even current AEW star Ricochet.

Other WWE Superstars decided against posting "Yeet" on social media and instead opted for more of a heartfelt message, such as Zelina Vega who called Uso an inspiration who gives her hope, and Natalya who rolled back the years with The Usos' old catchphrase "Since Day Oneish." Bronson Reed also joined in the celebrations by congratulating Uso, but made sure to let him know he will be returning very soon, complete with a cartoon drawing of Reed performing the Tsunami on Uso. Finally, WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER, the man who has already beaten Uso three times in the past year, warned Uso not to challenge him for his title at WrestleMania, simply saying "I wouldn't..."