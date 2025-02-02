Jey Uso Reacts To His WWE Royal Rumble Victory

Despite having some of the biggest names in WWE declaring themselves for the match, it was Jey Uso who shocked the world by winning the 2025 men's Royal Rumble, last eliminating John Cena. Once the dust had settled and the event went off the air, Uso joined Jackie Redmond on the Royal Rumble post-show where she asked him how he was feeling after the biggest win of his career, while also informing him that Big E, who was on the post-show panel, was proud of him for breaking out of the tag team division and becoming a main event star.

"Hey, Big E, I love you over there too, dog, and you're damn right. We're from the tag division, they ain't never see us coming, they ain't never seen me coming, but guess what? I just won the damn Royal Rumble 2025. I bet y'all didn't see that — I bet y'all didn't see that coming, and that's another thing you're going to see coming though, uce. Me, main eventing WrestleMania, and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion, and I'll tell you right now uce, four letters, one word, YEET!"

Outside of Cena, Uso scored two other eliminations during the match, those being the WWE United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, and his long-time friend and "Honorary Uce," Sami Zayn. Uso spent the third longest amount of time in the ring out of everyone in the match at just under 37 minutes, only being surpassed by Roman Reigns at just over 37 minutes and Penta at 42 minutes. He also became the first man to ever win a Royal Rumble match from the number 20 spot.

Please credit the original source when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.