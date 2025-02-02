Seth Rollins Destroys Roman Reigns Following Double Elimination At WWE Royal Rumble

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns have a long history together, and it looks as if they could be on the verge of kicking off another chapter in their storied relationship after what Rollins did to Reigns after they were both eliminated from the men's Royal Rumble match.

Rollins and Reigns were among the final six participants in the men's match, with both of them hoping to win and earn a title match at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, Reigns went to eliminate Rollins with a clothesline, only for Rollins to latch himself onto "The Tribal Chief" to ensure he wouldn't get eliminated. That plan worked for a brief moment, but CM Punk saw the chance to boost his chances of going to WrestleMania and eliminated both men at the same time, before Logan Paul eliminated Punk seconds later. As Punk and Reigns looked at each other in disbelief, Rollins blindsided Reigns with a two-footed stomp on the outside, before getting into a huge brawl with Punk around ringside.

Once the dust settled between Rollins and Punk, the referees and staff around ringside thought they had restored order, but that wasn't the case. Rollins flipped the bird at Paul Heyman, who watched on his horror as Rollins hit Reigns with a second stomp, this time on the steel steps.

The city of Indianapolis has been instrumental in the careers of both Reigns and Rollins. It's the city where they debuted on WWE's main roster as part of The Shield at the 2012 Survivor Series event, as well as the place where Rollins betrayed the faction and joined The Authority on the June 2, 2014 edition of "WWE Raw."