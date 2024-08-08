New Information On Dwayne The Rock Johnson's Deal With TKO Group Holdings

More details pertaining to Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's roles with WWE and TKO have emerged. Johnson signed an unprecedented deal to return to WWE at the beginning of 2024, receiving full ownership of "The Rock" intellectual property as he joined the TKO Board of Directors. And in April, after wrestling his first full match in 11 years at WrestleMania 40, he received over $9 million worth of TKO stock.

TKO filed its report for the second financial quarter on August 8, further detailing the agreement with Johnson labelled the "DJ Services Agreement." As part of the arrangement, Johnson received an RSU award approximately valued at $30 million, which was paid out in Q1 and Q2 to an expense of $6.7 million and $15.7 million. Furthermore, through the sale of licensed products utilizing his IP, Johnson was noted as receiving $300,000 and $400,000 in Q1 and Q2 respectively, plus $600,000 and $2.5 million worth of reimbursement for certain travel expenses.

Johnson has not been featured on WWE since the "WWE Raw" episode following WrestleMania in April. He wrestled on WrestleMania Saturday, teaming with Roman Reigns to defeat Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and featured as part of The Bloodline during the main event on Sunday between Rhodes and Reigns. On "Raw," he left fans with a teaser, as he declared his story with Rhodes had just gotten started. For his part in WrestleMania, Johnson appeared on the long delayed behind the scenes documentary detailing the process as he saw it leading into the "Show of Shows."

