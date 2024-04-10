WWE's Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Received Over $9 Million In TKO Stock

TKO, the parent company of WWE, has given Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson 96,558 shares of TKO on Sunday, April 7, following WrestleMania 40. The stock received by The Rock is valued at around $9.41 million, as per Brandon Thurston of "WrestleNomics."

Advertisement

The SEC filing has revealed that The Rock received the shares in exchange for services he fulfilled under the contract he signed in January 2024. The Rock wrestled on night 1 of WrestleMania 40, teaming with Roman Reigns to pin Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, and his wrestling at "The Show of Shows" was perhaps a part of his contract for which he has now been paid.

In January, the former WWE Champion was added to TKO's Board of Directors, while he also received the trademark of The Rock name and several of his nicknames.

Reports earlier this year had stated that The Rock was going to be paid $30 million by TKO to be on the Board of Directors of the company and face Reigns in a singles match at WrestleMania 40, which later became a tag team match. Incidentally, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon had recently sold TKO stock to TKO — as well as Endeavor — selling stock worth $165 million to TKO.

Advertisement

"The People's Champion" disclosed in his segment with Cody Rhodes on the "WWE Raw" after WrestleMania 40 that he will be stepping away from WWE for a while, but promised to return, seemingly teasing a singles match with "The American Nightmare" in the future. He was reiterating what he said after night 1 of WrestleMania 40, where he expressed his love for the business and his desire to wrestle once again.