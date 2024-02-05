Details On How Much Dwayne Johnson Is Reportedly Being Paid By WWE, TKO

After more than a week of being surrounded by controversy thanks to the lawsuit filed against former Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, WWE drew a different kind of controversy on "SmackDown," when Cody Rhodes stepped aside to allow Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson to challenge Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. As the wrestling sphere continues to debate whether WWE made the right call, more details emerge regarding The Rock's increased involvement with the promotion, including how much money he's making.

In the latest episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer reported that Rock earned a robust $30 million upon agreeing to join TKO's board of directors, as well as agreeing to face Reigns at WrestleMania for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title. The deal, agreed to in early January, was arranged by both WWE President Nick Khan and Endeavor/TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, with Rock's prior relationships with both helping to pave the way towards an agreement. Beyond Khan and Emanuel, many in WWE were said to be unaware of the Rock's agreement to face Reigns.

While The Rock's financial deal and board seat seem secure, the match with Reigns may not be, as WWE is said to be monitoring the situation involving fans reacting negatively to Rock replacing Rhodes as Reigns' opponent. It is believed the reaction has been used to start an angle involving Rhodes taking on a similar role to that of Bryan Danielson and Kofi Kingston in past years, though it remains unclear whether Rhodes will supplant Rock, or be added to the match to make it a three-way contest.

The in-ring questions will likely be answered this Thursday, when WWE holds a WrestleMania 40 press conference in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with other WWE stars, Rock, Reigns, and Rhodes are all expected to be in attendance.