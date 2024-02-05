Backstage Report On When WWE Made The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns Match Official

While there seems to be some confusion within WWE surrounding the situation between Cody Rhodes, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, and Roman Reigns, a new report indicates that the company has planned on Johnson facing Reigns at WWE WrestleMania 40 for more than a month now. Speaking on today's "Wrestling Observer Radio," reporter Dave Meltzer stated that the match between The Rock and Reigns was part of Johnson's deal to join the TKO Board of Directors.

Meltzer previously reported that the deal, though announced on January 23, 2024, was actually completed on January 3. With Johnson seemingly slotted in as Reigns' opponent for weeks, it's unclear why Rhodes was chosen to win WWE's 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match, and few people inside the company were told about the deal with Johnson.

As of now, Meltzer stated that WWE is planning on running a fourth Rhodes-Seth Rollins match at WWE WrestleMania 40. However, there are indications that the company may be turning the situation into a storyline. Meltzer admitted that, based on what he knows and what he's been told, there are multiple aspects of the situation that do not make sense.

"Like Cody said, they're gonna do that Cody Rhodes match [with Roman Reigns]," Meltzer said. "Just not this year at WrestleMania, unless they change and do it at this year's WrestleMania. Everything is up in the air."