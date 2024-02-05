Backstage Update On How Those Within WWE See The Rock/Cody Rhodes Situation

On Friday night, a "WWE SmackDown" segment involving Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson led many viewers to believe Rhodes was stepping aside to let Reigns and The Rock face each other at WWE WrestleMania 40. The backlash was immediate and overwhelming, with fans booing promotional materials featuring The Rock at WWE NXT Vengeance Day and even mainstream media outlets covering the response. It's now unclear whether this whole situation was purposeful or not.

According to an update from Fightful Select, sources backstage claim Rhodes was professional but "seemed somber" on Friday. It was stated that there is confidence Rhodes will handle the situation well regardless of what happens. Meanwhile, some within the company now believe this has been the plan from the start or, at the very least, the company may pivot to include Rhodes.

If WWE is orchestrating the situation, it's being kept quiet within the company. One source within the promotion pointed out that the discussion surrounding Rock-Reigns-Rhodes is preferable to people talking about the recent Vince McMahon allegations. At the same time, another said that WWE officials may be attempting to project an air of incompetence rather than the malice implied in the McMahon lawsuit.