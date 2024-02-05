WWE WrestleMania 40 Graphics Featuring The Rock Reportedly Booed At NXT Vengeance Day

WWE fans aren't happy with the promotion's decision to take away Cody Rhodes' WrestleMania match and reportedly expressed their frustration at Sunday night's "NXT" Vengeance Day show.

As per "Fightful Select," the fans at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee booed The Rock whenever he was shown in WrestleMania graphics at the premium live event. The report further added that WWE's production team tried to cover up the fans' vocal displeasure. The Rock was also booed at a recent WWE live event when visuals of his face-off with Reigns were shown on the big screen.

Rhodes has received a sea of support after last week's "WWE SmackDown," where it was announced that he wouldn't be facing Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40 later this year. Reigns will instead face the returning Rock, who made a surprise appearance at the end of last Friday's show, to position himself for a match at "The Show of Shows." WWE fans have flooded social media with the "We Want Cody" hashtag in support of "The American Nightmare," while WWE stars Ricochet and Logan Paul have also backed him to face Reigns and "finish his story."

The Rock reportedly pitched to replace Rhodes in a bid to bring star power to "save WrestleMania" after Brock Lesnar and CM Punk were ruled out for WWE's marquee event. It is also believed that the decision was made to divert attention from the Vince McMahon story. Reports also suggest that Rhodes may get another shot at Reigns' title at SummerSlam later this year.

Before he turns his attention to his WrestleMania opponent, Rhodes will face off, once again, against Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's "WWE Raw," in a bullrope match.