Cody Rhodes Set To Renew Hostilities With Former Rival In Bullrope Match On WWE Raw

After announcing that he would not be facing Roman Reigns at WrestleMania on last week's "WWE SmackDown," Cody Rhodes will face off against an old rival, Shinsuke Nakamura, on this week's "WWE Raw."

At a live event this past weekend, Rhodes was attacked by Nakamura, who sprayed mist into Rhodes' eyes as he went backstage following their match. "Raw" General Manager Adam Pearce announced on X that "The American Nightmare" will once again face off against the Japanese star, with Rhodes requesting a bullrope match.

"Ladies and gentlemen, Adam Pearce coming to you tonight from Chicago where I'm between flights to bring you this breaking news regarding tomorrow night's 'Raw' from St. Louis. By now I'm sure you've seen the footage that took place last night in Knoxville between Cody Rhodes and Shinsuke Nakamura. As a result of the footage and in speaking to both parties, I'm sanctioning a one-on-one contest tomorrow night live on 'Raw,' Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura. But, per Cody's request, this is going to be a bullrope match," said Pearce.

Rhodes and Nakamura faced each other in a street fight at the aforementioned live event, which was won by the 2024 men's Royal Rumble winner. The two have faced each other a few times over the last two months, with Rhodes defeating Nakamura on "Raw" last month. They have also had a few bullrope matches at live events, but this will be the first time that either star will be in a bullrope match on WWE television.

WWE fans will likely also learn the story for Rhodes heading into WrestleMania 40 after it was revealed last week that The Rock will face WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns at "The Show of Shows."