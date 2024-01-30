Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson On Joining TKO Board Of Directors As A 'Full Circle' Moment

It's only been a week since Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was named as the newest member of TKO's board of directors. And while plenty has happened since then to take some of the shine off the announcement, The Rock still appears to be enthused about getting to work at his new position.

Taking to X on Tuesday morning, The Rock posted a short video of him being announced to the board last week, along with a statement. Rock declared it was an honor to have joined the board, and called it "an historic day of big business with deep and personal 'life comes full circle' significance." He also noted that the new position now gave him a chance "to sit at the table" that his grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia, and father, Rocky Johnson, helped build during their time in the wrestling business.

With that out of the way, Rock declared that the fun part was now set to begin, stating it was time to go to work and build. He thanked everyone out there for support, and in particular thanked his "TKO/WWE" partners, including TKO CEO Ari Emanuel, President and COO Mark Shapiro, WWE President Nick Khan, and Triple H.

My honor to join @TKOGrp Board of Directors

(parent co who owns @WWE @UFC) An historic day of big business with deep and personal "life comes full circle" significance for me. I have the privilege now to sit at the table, that my grandfather and my dad helped to build. Now... pic.twitter.com/R77vK3Ctck — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 30, 2024

One name notably not mentioned in Rock's statement, or seen in the video, was former WWE Executive Chairman Vince McMahon, despite him being present at Rock's induction to the board last Tuesday. Just days later, McMahon resigned from his position, as well as TKO's board of directors, after a lawsuit emerged accusing McMahon of sexual abuse and trafficking. As of now, Rock has yet to comment on McMahon or the lawsuit.