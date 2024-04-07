Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Teases More Matches Following WWE WrestleMania 40

In addition to being a high-profile tag team match, the WrestleMania 40 night one main event also marked the official in-ring return of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, whose last in-ring appearance occurred eight years ago at WrestleMania 32. Following this performance, which concluded with Johnson pinning "The American Nightmare" Cody Rhodes, many were curious to know if the 51-year-old had plans to wrestle again in the future. On the WrestleMania post-show press conference, Johnson addressed this possibility.

Advertisement

"There might be [more matches in the future]," Johnson said. "I can't elaborate that much on that, but there might be. I love what I do, and I love our business. I was born into our business, as you guys know. So, we'll see."

While it remains to be seen if Johnson will lace up his wrestling boots again, fans can expect him to make an appearance during tonight's Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Cody Rhodes and the reigning titleholder Roman Reigns, which will now be contested under Bloodline Rules. With this added stipulation of Bloodline Rules, interference from the Samoan dynasty, including Johnson, isn't just encouraged, but guaranteed.

Last week, ESPN reported that Johnson's WrestleMania match preparation was comprised of training sessions in Los Angeles and Hawaii, as well as on-the-road rehearsals. For his Los Angeles-based sessions, Johnson reportedly simulated practice matches with Mark Coffey, Joe Coffey, and Wolfgang — collectively known as Gallus — of the "WWE NXT" brand. At the post-show conference, Johnson confirmed that his pre-event training spanned about 10-12 weeks, with the aim of entering WrestleMania 40 "game ready and ring ready."

Advertisement

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.