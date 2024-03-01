Wrestlers Who Were Charged With Murder

One of the most infamous cases of alleged murder occurred in WWF and then WWE, when Jimmy Snuka was charged in the 1983 death of his girlfriend. Snuka was arrested in Pennsylvania in 2015, and charged with third-degree murder, as well as involuntary manslaughter in the death of Nancy Argentino. Snuka was sent to county jail and posted $100,000 bail. Argentino's case had previously been cold but was re-opened following an investigation in 2014.

Argentino was found dead in a hotel room on May 10, 1983, in Pennsylvania. Snuka was wrestling nearby and when he returned, he allegedly found his girlfriend injured, struggling to breathe and oozing fluid from her nose and mouth. Snuka called emergency services, but Argentino, who was just 23 years old, died within hours. Snuka told investigators that Argentino slipped and struck her head near a guardrail. Investigators said Snuka had been initially cooperative throughout the investigation, but that his boss, Vince McMahon, served as his mouthpiece.

When the case was reopened in 2014 and the autopsy report was revealed, a forensic pathologist indicated Argentino's death should be investigated as a homicide. The report revealed Argentino died of traumatic brain injuries sustained 12-24 hours before an ambulance was called. A coroner had also indicated signs of foul play. In 2015, Snuka pleaded not guilty, and his competency to stand trial was questioned. His legal council argued that his condition, both physically and mentally, was worsening. In 2016, his attorney said Snuka was diagnosed with dementia and was "a shell of a man" due to his time in professional wrestling. Snuka was declared unfit to stand trial, and the charges against him were dismissed.

Like Haynes, Snuka was also involved in the class action lawsuit against WWE regarding negligence over "long-term neurological injuries." At that point in July 2016, Snuka was represented by his wife. Snuka died in January 2017 at the age of 73-years-old of a terminal illness. He had been in hospice care following a stomach cancer diagnosis in 2015.