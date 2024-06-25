Sika Anoa'i Dead, WWE Hall Of Famer & Father Of Roman Reigns Dies At Age 79

WWE Hall of Famer Sika Anoaʻi has died at the age of 79. Born Leati Sika Amituana'i Anoa'i, he was the father of Roman Reigns and late WWE star Rosey

Jahrus Anoa'i broke the news that Anoa'i passed away in an Instagram post. He leaves behind his wife Patricia and four children including Roman Reigns. Sika was preceded in death by his son Rosey.

Following in his brother's footsteps, Sika began training in the early 1970s and made his Stampede debut in 1973. The Wild Samoans made their way to WWF in 1979 and became two-time WWF Tag Team Champions during their initial run. While away from the company for a few years, The Wild Samoans spent time in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Mid-South, and Georgia Championship Wrestling.

Upon returning to WWF in 1983, Afa and Sika regained the WWF Tag Team Championship and reigned for several months that year. Sika returned again in 1986 as a singles competitor before teaming up with Kamala. His last televised WWF match would be a battle royal at WrestleMania IV, which was won by Bad News Brown.

Sika wrestled nearly a dozen more times following his sole WrestleMania bout, and his last match took place on the indies in 2006. The Wild Samoans were then inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 and remained active as trainers at their own school in Florida.

Wrestling Inc. sends its condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Sika Anoa'i during this time.