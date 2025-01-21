Paul Heyman Explains How He Looked So Disheveled For Showdown With WWE's Solo Sikoa

Last year, after Roman Reigns lost to Cody Rhodes at WWE WrestleMania 40, Paul Heyman found himself in a difficult position as a member of The Bloodline. In absence of Reigns, Solo Sikoa stepped up and declared himself to be the new Tribal Chief, and as the weeks went on, Heyman began to look more and more like a mess.

Appearing on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast, Heyman explained his thought process by sharing a lengthy anecdote about the different processes of actors Laurence Olivier and Dustin Hoffman in the movie "Marathon Man," with Hoffman opting to use method acting to get as deep into his character as possible. According to Heyman, he had to follow in Hoffman's footsteps for a very specific reason.

"I'm not that good of an actor, so I have to rely on helping myself get through that scene, or through the presentation, so people look and go, 'This dude's really stressed out,'" Heyman said. "Solo kept just bullying me and bullying me, and I'm falling apart. I'm not dying my hair, and my hair's going gray, and I'm showing up a little more unshaven every week ... and my pocket square's crooked and my suits aren't pressed."