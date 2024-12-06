Backstage Update On WWE Recruit Hikuleo

Former NJPW star Hikuleo joined the WWE family in July of this year. With his brother, Tama Tonga, and adopted brother, Tonga Loa, running roughshod over on "WWE SmackDown," the question is, what's the status of the younger brother, and will he soon join his siblings on the main roster?

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Hikuleo's television absence is not due to injury. Based on the report, it remains confirmed that the second-generation star is still on the internal roster. His status is that he is still in training. There is no confirmation on an official date for his debut, but it looks like he'll be part of "WWE NXT" before joining the main roster, similar to the current leader of the New Bloodline, Solo Sikoa. It's still unclear whether or when Hikuleo would join the New Bloodline while working for "NXT."

Hikuleo, or his most recent trademarked names, Talla Tonga and Casesar Sikoa, is internationally known for his time in NJPW as a one-time STRONG Openweight Champion, two-time STRONG Openweight, and one-time IWGP Tag Team Champion, with El Phantasmo (collectively known as Guerrillas of Destiny), who recently announced his cancer diagnosis. Outside NJPW, the "Tongan Giant" appeared for TNA prior to its working partnership with WWE in 2021-2022, and AEW. Hikuleo's last onscreen appearance was at Dominion on June 9 this year, where he and Phantasmo lost both tag titles in a Winners Take All four-way tornado tag team eliminator match to TMDK. Hikuleo is the adopted son of former WWE star Haku.