WWE Files Trademark On Possible Ring Name For New Bloodline Member

Ever since Roman Reigns took a step back from wrestling following his loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40, The Bloodline has been led by Solo Sikoa, who has injected some new blood into the group in the form of the former IWGP Tag Team Champions the Guerrillas of Destiny, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa. However, the new blood doesn't seem to be stopping, as WWE have recently filed for another trademark regarding the group.

Advertisement

On June 19, WWE filed to trademark the name Caesar Sikoa, which has since been accepted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The trademark was filed for entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler, meaning that unless one of The Tongans are being renamed, a new member of The Bloodline is right around the corner. The man who the name could be for is former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu, who despite revealing that he had agreed to a deal with WWE over WrestleMania 40 weekend, has yet to make his debut for the company. However, it has been reported that there was no rush to debut Fatu, after rumors circulated that he could be involved in the 2024 WWE Draft.

Advertisement

Caesar Sikoa is the second name WWE has filed a trademark for in recent weeks, as the company recently filed to trademark the name Talla Tonga, which is said to be for NJPW star Hikuleo, who has reportedly wrestled his final match for NJPW at the company's Dominion 6.9 event on June 9. Hikuleo is the younger brother of The Tongans, while Fatu is the cousin of Solo Sikoa and the nephew of Reigns, but until either man is revealed on WWE TV, fans will have to wait to see who these new names are for.