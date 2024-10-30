NJPW Star ELP Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

NJPW star El Phantasmo has revealed that he has been diagnosed with cancer and that he will be stepping away from the ring to get better.

The former IWGP Tag Team Champion revealed on social media that doctors have found a tumor of cancer after he underwent a few tests, but is hopeful of getting better soon. He also requested his fans not to worry about him.

Advertisement

"Just want to get this out of the way so everyone doesn't worry about me. The last 2 weeks I've had a bunch of scans and tests done, and doctors have found a little tumour of cancer. Things are thankfully happening really fast, but I have amazing family, friends and fans by my side, and I'm so grateful to have the support of warriors who have gone through the same thing before, and I look forward to help those going through it next," said ELP.

ELP appealed to fans to pray and support TNA Wrestling star Chris Bey, who recently underwent surgery after being stretchered out of a match in TNA. He also added that he is upbeat following the diagnosis and that he isn't scared or nervous. The Canadian star's statement concluded by promising that he would be back one day to wrestle in NJPW again, and fight alongside veteran star Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Advertisement

The Japanese promotion announced that ELP has been replaced by Boltin Oleg for the Super Jr. Tag League Tour and Power Struggle. Tanahashi and Oleg will team with Dragon Dia, Toru Yano, and Ryusuke Taguchi on November 2 and face off against House Of Torture in a 10-man tag team match, while Tanahashi and Oleg will then face EVIL and Ren Narita two days later at Power Struggle.