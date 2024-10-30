Chris Bey Releases Statement On Injury Through TNA Wrestling

Former TNA X Division Champion Chris Bey suffered a severe neck injury at a recent TNA Wrestling taping in Detroit, MI recently. The injury was so severe that his former Bullet Club compatriot ELP even asked fans to send Bey well wishes in the wake of his own cancer diagnosis. In a new statement, made on X (formerly Twitter) through TNA Wrestling, Bey addressed fans in the wake of the scary injury.

"I just want to take a few moments to extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest appreciation for so much and to so many over the past few days," Bey began. "From everyone at TNA Wrestling, to the incredible medical staff here in Detroit, to family, friends and fans worldwide. I know you have been praying for my full recovery from the in-ring accident this past Sunday. Monday was Day One for me on this journey, which I know will be long and challenging. Thanks again for the love and support, and please keep the prayers coming!"

Bey has reportedly already undergone surgery but details are scarce on the severity of the injury and the length of recovery for Bey, other than the surgery being called "successful."

The injury occurred during the main event of Sunday's TNA tapings, as Bey and his partner Ace Austin challenged The Hardys for the TNA World Tag Team Championship. Bey and Austin had just lost the titles to The Hardys days earlier at TNA Bound For Glory in a Full Metal Mayhem Match.