Backstage Update On WWE Status Of Recent Signing & Potential Bloodline Member Hikuleo

The Bloodline has had three new additions this year following the arrival of Tama Tonga, Tango Loa, and Jacob Fatu. The group could be poised for another new arrival to the faction with the rumored signing of Hikuleo.

Advertisement

But, a report by "PWInsiderElite" has revealed that the former NJPW star will first be a part of "WWE NXT" as he has been added to its internal roster. Hikuleo is seemingly following in the footsteps of Solo Sikoa, who also first featured in "NXT" and then was moved to the main roster, in contrast to Tonga, Loa, and Fatu, who debuted directly on the main roster.

There are no further details about Hikuleo's WWE character, but the promotion may have a few ring names lined up for him if they don't use the Hikuleo name as the recently trademarked two names — Talla Tonga and Casesar Sikoa.

The son of the legendary Haku and the brother of the aforementioned Tama Tonga and Tango Loa, Hikuleo began his pro wrestling career in NJPW, where he was a part of the Bullet Club alongside Tonga and Loa. Reports had confirmed that the former Strong Openweight Champion had signed with WWE in July, after his eight-year run with the Japanese promotion came to an end. Hikuleo was reportedly lined up for a move to WWE a year ago, but the promotion had put in place a hiring freeze which resulted in him staying with NJPW.

Advertisement

Aside from wrestling in NJPW, Hikuleo has also wrestled in AEW as well as Impact Wrestling in 2021 and 2022.