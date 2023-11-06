The Cast Of Iron Claw Versus The Real Life Wrestlers

Kevin Von Erich — the oldest of the Von Erich siblings and the only surviving member of the family — will be the centerpiece of the upcoming film. At one time, Kevin was a budding football prospect at North Texas State University, before giving up the gridiron for the squared circle and joining the family business. Kevin would go on to team with his brothers in an iconic feud against The Fabulous Freebirds, while also reaching singles success with feuds against Ric Flair and Chris Adams. With numerous championships in NWA and WCCW, "The Golden Warrior" was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 with the rest of his family, before officially retiring from in-ring competition in 2017.

The role of Kevin will be portrayed by one of the most famous actors of the past two decades, Zac Efron, who burst onto the scene in 2006, earning the lead role in Disney's incredibly popular "High School Musical" franchise as Troy Bolton — the captain of the basketball team and a promising young singer to match. As he grew from a teenager into a man, Efron starred in a number of dramas and comedies, including "The Lucky One," "Neighbors" and "Baywatch," with the latter putting him alongside WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

In more recent years, Efron has starred as serial killer Ted Bundy in "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile," as well as working on a number of other lower-profile projects. Efron underwent an incredible physical transformation for his role in "The Iron Claw," adding on plenty of muscle mass and rocking a new hairstyle.