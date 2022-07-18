Recently, a clip went viral on social media of WWE legend, The Rock, buying a brand new house for Tamina. Understandably, the former Women’s Tag Team Champion became emotional in the video when she first walked in.

During a recent appearance on “Out Of Character with Ryan Satin,” Tamina made it clear that she finds the house to be beautiful, but it was the personal touch of showcasing her children that ended up making this emotional. Tamina is a mother of two daughters, and she made it clear that “my kids are my true loves”.

“You know when you’re tired and you’re having to get up, and you’re having to lose the weight, and you’re having to work out triple the times just to make surethat you’re in that tip-top shape … To be that superstar, you’re tired, you’re getting up at 5 am just to get on the cardio machine for 45 minutes,” she said. “… It’s hard. Sometimes, you want to quit, sometimes you want to stop, sometimes you don’t want to get up at 5 am every morning just to get on that cardio machine.”

Everyone looks for motivation in different places, but she recalls her trainer told her, “All you have to sit there and think is what’s going to push you, and what’s going to make you want to get up, and what’s going to make you want to keep working hard?”

“Every freaking time, bro, and I’m not kidding you — Every time I just wanted to stop, I still had five sets to go, or I still have five more reps to hit, I was exhausted, I was tired,” she said. “But then all you think about is my kids, and I’m not kidding you, I would just kick in and would just go.”

Tamina was emotionally overwhelmed in The Rock’s video, particularly when she saw the pictures of her children that he had put up for her, and she admitted “that’s why I broke down the way that I did, because I was grateful, and this was a place of love,” which she now gets to enjoy.

“It’s a house of love and that was why, seeing my kids on the wall. Hell yeah, this is why I do what I do,” she said. “I do it for my family and I do it for the love of entertainment. I love what I do. If I didn’t, I wouldn’t be doing it.”

