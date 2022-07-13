Pro wrestling is flying high in the mainstream after Cardi B dropped some rhymes referencing Jimmy Snuka, and his daughter, Tamina, is willing to help the hip-hop star fly high in the ring.

Cardi B collaborated with Kanye West and Lil Durk for a new single titled “Hot Sh*t” and the first verse in the song has the star name-dropping Snuka with, “Now it’s the hot sh*t, Jimmy Snuka off the top rope Superfly sh*t.” The line garnered plenty of feedback from fans and wrestlers alike as Cardi B made it clear that she has always been a fan of pro wrestling.

“YES I LOVE WRESTLING,” Cardi B tweeted. “I kinda wonder if this new generation was going to know who I’m talking about.” Tamina took note, and so did her former Women’s Tag Team Championship partner, Natalya.

“I love me some Cardi B,” Tamina tweeted, who said she heard the song the day it first dropped. “Maybe I should teach her to go off the top ropes on some peeps.”

Natalya, meanwhile, simply replied, “We love you back!”

I know who you talking about😏🤟🏽 https://t.co/2fe1dO3lJn — Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) July 2, 2022

We love you back! — Nattie (@NatbyNature) July 2, 2022

Cardi B has expressed her fandom for wrestling in the past, listing Eddie Guerrero, Booker T, Edge, Melina, John Cena, and Trish Stratus as some of her favorites growing up. During this particular evening of tweets, the music star mentioned that she hadn’t watched wrestling in years, but did inquire about current stars Carmella and Sasha Banks. Cardi B was also rumored to be on tap to host SummerSlam when the event took place last year in Las Vegas, but that never occurred.

