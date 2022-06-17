The Rock’s generosity knows no bounds.

A week after surprising his mother with a new home, The Rock did the same for WWE Raw Superstar Tamina on Thursday. As seen in the video below, Tamina was walked into her new abode by The Rock, and she became emotional once she realized what her cousin had done for her.

The Rock bought Mama Tamina a house!! OMG 😭😭❤️pic.twitter.com/fVQoShrZNB — Stephanie Hypes✨ (@StephanieHypes) June 17, 2022

Through a lengthy note on Instagram, The Rock would also give props to Tamina for earning “her respect in pro wrestling” and for being an inspiration to her two daughters.

Hard to explain these emotions for all of us as I led @saronasnukawwe thru her new door.

This one felt good. Surprise cuz — enjoy your new home!! ❤️❤️🥳🏠 I’ve known my cousin Sarona since we were little kids growing up together.

Man this girl’s gone thru some tough times, but regardless of what life’s thrown her way – she was ALWAYS determined to break the cycle and become a strong and inspiring single mom example to her two greatest inspirations — her daughters,

Milaneta & Maleata ❤️❤️ Its so damn hard to make it as a pro wrestler.

And it’s even way harder to make it if you’re a woman.

Sarona (like many amazing women in pro wrestling) made her mind up long ago that she was gonna walk the walk and earn her respect in pro wrestling and make sure that the hard times she’s experienced were always her REASON to WORK HARDER and never let it become the EXCUSE to GIVE UP. And that’s what she did. And that’s why my heart’s proud. Love you cuz and we always got your back. Welcome home and we breaking out the @Teremana baby!!! A very special THANK YOU to our @bianca.a.aubrey & her company @beyond_estates for helping me create this magical moment.

You’re the best B!!

Tamina’s father, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Snuka, came into The Rock’s legendary Anoa’i Family Tree when he married his second wife, Sharon Georgi, whose father was a Samoan Chief that was also blood brothers with Reverend Amituana’i Anoa’i. Tamina’s younger brother was also a WWE Superstar for a few years, first as Deuce, and then briefly as Sim Snuka.

In recent months, Tamina has been actively involved in the 24/7 Title picture on the Red Brand.

