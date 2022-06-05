It seems like Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson never slows down. With his latest purchase, he’s gifted a home to someone that’s always been near and dear to his heart, his mother.

As seen in the Instagram post below, Rocky snagged a beautiful home for his mother that proudly displays some of her favorite heirlooms on the walls.

“Very cool moment,” The Rock writes. “Brought my mom into her new family room where we placed her vintage ukuleles up on the wall and I was able to unearth pictures of our ancestors that she hasn’t seen since she was a child growing up in Samoa. She misses her mom and dad. I miss them too. Thank you, God, for blessing me with a little bit of work ethic to make stuff like this happen. Enjoy your new home mom!! Break out the ukulele and let’s 💃🏻🕺🏽😂🎶#cheehooo”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

A recent report indicated that “The People’s Champ” will see his film commitments slow down when Q1 of 2023 rolls around. This is obviously due to the XFL launch beginning on Saturday, February 18, 2023, but his break from film and television would wrap up during “WrestleMania” season as well. After years of reports claiming that The Rock and Roman Reigns will go one-on-one for the first time at a future “WrestleMania”, the timing of his break has fueled those rumors.

Rocky, along with business partners Dany Garcia and RedBird Capital, bought the XFL from WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon for $15 million back in August of 2020.

Another member of The Rock’s family, his daughter Simone Johnson, is also beginning a career in professional wrestling at the WWE Performance Center. She was recently designated her official ring name of “Ava Raine”, but has yet to make an appearance on NXT 2.0.

