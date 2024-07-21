Mark Henry Looks Back On Time As WWE Hall Of Famer Yokozuna's Young Boy

WWE legend Mark Henry has recalled his interactions with the late Yokozuna and the errands he did for him in his initial years with WWE.

Henry remembered driving the late star around and even doing laundry when they were on the road for a long time. During his recent interaction with Denise Salcedo, Henry said that Vince McMahon wanted him to help Yokozuna so that the two-time WWE Champion could concentrate on all the shows he was to be involved in.

"I rode with Yoko, but I really didn't ride with Yoko, I drove Yoko. I was his young boy, I was his driver, I was the Gopher. [He would tell] 'Go get this for me.' We'd be on the road for like two weeks sometimes and I would go do my laundry and Yoko would say, 'Hey, man, can you [when] you go to laundry, you do mine too?' I [would say], 'Alright.' I did laundry, I did whatever he told me to do because that's what Vince [McMahon] put me in the car with him for to make sure he didn't have to do nothing but show up and do main events," said the Hall of Famer.

Henry said that he enjoyed Yokozuna's company because they were both similar in many ways, with two of their common interests being basketball and food.

"I mean, we both had real similar interests. We both liked basketball a lot and we would go places that had gyms so we could hoop. And, of course, the eating Olympics — if there was ever such a thing as the eating Olympics, me and Yoko put some food back, boy," said Henry.

He revealed that during one of their nights of gluttony, they went to a steakhouse and racked up a bill of $360 just from eating food and nothing else.