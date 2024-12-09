Zilla Fatu Addresses Separating Himself From His Father, Late WWE Star Umaga

Over a decade after his father Umaga's sudden passing, Zilla Fatu has taken his own steps into pro wrestling, honoring the legacy of Umaga in the process.

Despite this, Fatu has still chosen to set himself apart from his late father and carve his own niche. During an appearance on "Busted Open Radio," he explained what makes him a different competitor.

"One of my challenges right now (...) is trying to separate the Zilla Fatu away from 'Umaga's Son,'" Fatu explained when asked about his current goals in the industry. "I think that's why I just want to solidify next year just trying to change the perspective on Samoan wrestlers."

Fatu explained that Samoan wrestlers aren't just wild and that he wants to jump into the technical side of wrestling and prove that they aren't just "headbangers and headbutts." He added that Jacob Fatu is currently doing a good job leading the charge on that change.

However, Fatu admitted that he never wanted to wrestle when he was growing up. He then became emotional as he described how wrestling has brought him closer to who his father was.

"I came home from jail and, you know, wrestling was an option and I ended up doing it and I'm here," he said. "That's why this journey is so emotional to me, that's why I'm in no rush to get anywhere, and I think that's ... every day I get in the ring, I get emotional."

